Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a positive return on equity of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Stanley Black & Decker updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.500-4.500 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $3.50-4.50 EPS.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Down 1.3 %

SWK opened at $90.63 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker has a 12-month low of $73.12 and a 12-month high of $104.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.01.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Graham Robinson sold 2,000 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $183,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,427,526.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stanley Black & Decker

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 343.4% in the 1st quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on SWK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.18.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

