Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Stock Position Cut by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments lowered its position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 37.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 724,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 436,553 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $31,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 75.0% in the third quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.6% during the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.0% during the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 126,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 6.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 43,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 30.7% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 19,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 4,692 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 9,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total value of $369,122.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,535.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CFO Lawrence Molloy sold 102,742 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.71, for a total transaction of $4,182,626.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,666.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 9,189 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total value of $369,122.13. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,535.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 291,767 shares of company stock valued at $12,501,876 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SFM has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.88.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

SFM stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.46. The stock had a trading volume of 785,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,883. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.44. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.20 and a 52 week high of $52.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.89% and a net margin of 3.78%. Sprouts Farmers Market’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It provides perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

