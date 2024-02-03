Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM) Shares Sold by KLR Investment Advisors LLC

KLR Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,654 shares during the period. Sprott Uranium Miners ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of KLR Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. KLR Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF were worth $3,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 10,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of URNM traded down $1.19 on Friday, hitting $57.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 862,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,334. Sprott Uranium Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.22 and a fifty-two week high of $58.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.73.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Profile

The Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (URNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the North Shore Global Uranium Mining index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies in the uranium industry. URNM was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by Sprott.

