SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPBO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPBO – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 582,573 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 35% from the previous session’s volume of 431,766 shares.The stock last traded at $29.45 and had previously closed at $29.26.

SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 32.3% during the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 228,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,306,000 after purchasing an additional 55,845 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,792,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $611,000.

SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (SPBO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade US corporate bonds weighted in tiers by market value and issuer fundamentals. SPBO was launched on Apr 6, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

