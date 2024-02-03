SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Cadence Wealth Management LLC

Cadence Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,393 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 13.0% of Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $15,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

GLD stock traded down $1.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $188.61. The company had a trading volume of 7,337,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,795,485. The business has a 50 day moving average of $188.50 and a 200 day moving average of $182.49. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $168.19 and a fifty-two week high of $193.18.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.