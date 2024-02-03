SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

SP has been the topic of several other research reports. William Blair cut shares of SP Plus from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Barrington Research reiterated a market perform rating on shares of SP Plus in a research note on Friday, October 20th.

SP Plus Stock Performance

Shares of SP Plus stock opened at $51.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.32 and its 200 day moving average is $46.07. SP Plus has a 1 year low of $31.52 and a 1 year high of $52.40.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $228.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.50 million. SP Plus had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 22.91%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SP Plus will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SP Plus

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SP Plus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in SP Plus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in SP Plus by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in SP Plus by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in SP Plus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 96.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SP Plus Company Profile

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

Featured Articles

