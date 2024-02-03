SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF (NYSEARCA:SPRE) Trading 1.7% Higher

SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF (NYSEARCA:SPRE – Get Free Report) traded up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.57 and last traded at $19.56. 26,533 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 46,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.24.

SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.76. The firm has a market cap of $81.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 1.06.

About SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF

The SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF (SPRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of Shariah-compliant global REITs. SPRE was launched on Dec 30, 2020 and is managed by SP Funds.

