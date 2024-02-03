Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 14.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 6,859 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 20,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.53.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $101.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.38. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $120.70. The firm has a market cap of $404.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total transaction of $216,132,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at $22,652,596.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

