Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC) Shares Gap Down to $14.72

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.72, but opened at $14.28. Sotera Health shares last traded at $15.03, with a volume of 28,502 shares traded.

SHC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Sotera Health from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sotera Health from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

Sotera Health Stock Down 1.8 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $263.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.94 million. Sotera Health had a negative net margin of 30.99% and a positive return on equity of 53.66%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sotera Health will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHC. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sotera Health by 402.0% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,477,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785,022 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Sotera Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,422,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Sotera Health by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,518,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Sotera Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,894,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sotera Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,217,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing. It also provides microbiological and analytical chemistry testing, and advisory services.

