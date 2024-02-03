Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics Trading Up 27.1 %

Shares of SRNE stock opened at $0.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.07 and a 200-day moving average of $0.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Sorrento Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $3.09.

Institutional Trading of Sorrento Therapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Frontier Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $44,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 293.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 16,396 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 1,299.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 30,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 28,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 61,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 11,289 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.48% of the company’s stock.

About Sorrento Therapeutics

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

