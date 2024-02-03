Sompo (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) Sets New 52-Week High at $26.13

Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.13 and last traded at $26.13, with a volume of 3803 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.84.

The firm has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.76.

Sompo (OTCMKTS:SMPNY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter. Sompo had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 5.20%.

Sompo Holdings, Inc provides property and casualty (P&C) insurance services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Domestic P&C Insurance Business, Overseas Insurance Business, Domestic Life Insurance Business, and Nursing Care & Seniors Business segments. It offers various P&C insurance products, including automobile, fire, personal accident, and marine, as well as security, risk management, assistance, and warranty services; and life insurance products.

