Solitron Devices (OTCMKTS:SODI) Trading Up 10.2%

Solitron Devices, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SODI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 10.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.65 and last traded at $17.65. Approximately 250 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.02.

Solitron Devices Trading Up 1.8 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.97.

Get Solitron Devices alerts:

Solitron Devices (OTCMKTS:SODI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.14 million for the quarter.

Solitron Devices Company Profile

Solitron Devices, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets solid-state semiconductor components and related devices primarily for the military and aerospace markets. The company offers various bipolar and metal oxide semiconductor (MOS) power transistors, power and control hybrids, junction and power MOS field effect transistors, field effect transistors, and other related products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Solitron Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solitron Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.