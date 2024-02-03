SoFi Technologies’ (SOFI) “Underweight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their underweight rating on shares of SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $6.50 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $7.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SOFI. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on SoFi Technologies from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an underperform rating and issued a $6.50 price target (down previously from $7.50) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $11.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.78.

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SOFI opened at $7.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.30. SoFi Technologies has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $11.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of -20.74 and a beta of 1.78.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.23%. The company had revenue of $615.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SoFi Technologies

In other news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $550,349.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 343,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,356,985. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other SoFi Technologies news, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $146,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 7,261,789 shares in the company, valued at $47,201,628.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $550,349.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 343,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,356,985. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 81,450 shares of company stock worth $544,586. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoFi Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SOFI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,643,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $44,799,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 76.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,686,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,590,000 after acquiring an additional 5,068,034 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in SoFi Technologies by 7.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,808,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,027,000 after acquiring an additional 4,846,633 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the second quarter worth about $25,195,000. 37.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

Featured Stories

