Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02, reports. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 42.54% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Sirius XM updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
Sirius XM Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of SIRI stock opened at $5.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.84. Sirius XM has a 12 month low of $3.32 and a 12 month high of $7.95. The company has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.09.
Sirius XM Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.0266 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.38%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sirius XM
Institutional Trading of Sirius XM
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIRI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 149,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,050,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,952,000 after acquiring an additional 4,947 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 47,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 15,809 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $293,000. Institutional investors own 10.50% of the company’s stock.
About Sirius XM
Sirius XM Holdings Inc, an audio entertainment company, operates audio business including subscription entertainment services in the United States. It operates through Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform segment. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio system and streamed via applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sirius XM
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/29 – 2/2
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.