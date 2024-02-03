Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02, reports. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 42.54% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Sirius XM updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Sirius XM Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of SIRI stock opened at $5.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.84. Sirius XM has a 12 month low of $3.32 and a 12 month high of $7.95. The company has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.09.

Sirius XM Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.0266 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SIRI shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $4.50 target price (down from $5.00) on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on Sirius XM from $3.60 to $4.10 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sirius XM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.98.

Institutional Trading of Sirius XM

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIRI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 149,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,050,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,952,000 after acquiring an additional 4,947 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 47,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 15,809 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $293,000. Institutional investors own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc, an audio entertainment company, operates audio business including subscription entertainment services in the United States. It operates through Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform segment. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio system and streamed via applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

