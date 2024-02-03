Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Shares Sold by Newport Trust Company LLC

Newport Trust Company LLC lowered its stake in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 749,368 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 44,587 shares during the quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC owned 0.59% of Simmons First National worth $12,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SFNC. Cadence Bank increased its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 2.3% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 20,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Simmons First National by 1.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Simmons First National by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Simmons First National by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. 13.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SFNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Simmons First National from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Simmons First National from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

NASDAQ SFNC traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $18.41. The stock had a trading volume of 640,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,654. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Simmons First National Co. has a 12-month low of $13.36 and a 12-month high of $23.68.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. Simmons First National had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $197.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Simmons First National Co. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.97%.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

