Shake Shack Inc. Forecasted to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share (NYSE:SHAK)

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair raised their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for Shake Shack in a report released on Monday, January 29th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.03). The consensus estimate for Shake Shack’s current full-year earnings is $0.35 per share.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $276.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.96 million. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 0.22%.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SHAK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Shake Shack in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Shake Shack from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Shake Shack from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on Shake Shack from $72.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shake Shack presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.79.

Shake Shack Stock Performance

Shares of SHAK stock opened at $77.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.29. Shake Shack has a 12 month low of $52.01 and a 12 month high of $80.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,936.75 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shake Shack

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Shake Shack by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 40,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after buying an additional 4,163 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Shake Shack by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Shake Shack during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Shake Shack by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,060,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Shake Shack by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $57,878.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $430,901.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

