Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Given New C$12.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Free Report) had its price target upped by National Bankshares from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SES. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. CIBC upped their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$9.50 to C$10.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$11.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Cormark increased their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$10.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Secure Energy Services has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$11.03.

SES opened at C$10.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.35 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.08. Secure Energy Services has a twelve month low of C$5.81 and a twelve month high of C$10.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.52.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$427.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$417.50 million. Secure Energy Services had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 13.79%. Equities analysts expect that Secure Energy Services will post 0.6476131 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

In other news, Director Mark Bly bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$8.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$167,218.00. In other Secure Energy Services news, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch sold 3,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.65, for a total transaction of C$33,903.69. Also, Director Mark Bly acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$8.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$167,218.00. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The Midstream Infrastructure segment provides processing, storing, shipping, and marketing of crude oil; and transports oil and water through pipelines, as well as engages in oil production processing and disposal, and water disposal; and crude oil emulsion treatment activities.

