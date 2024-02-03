Scotiabank Raises Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Price Target to C$7.00

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Desjardins decreased their price target on Fiera Capital from C$7.50 to C$6.75 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$6.50 to C$5.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. CIBC raised their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$5.25 to C$7.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiera Capital presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$6.54.

Fiera Capital Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of TSE FSZ opened at C$7.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.63, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.18. Fiera Capital has a 52 week low of C$4.32 and a 52 week high of C$9.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$627.25 million, a P/E ratio of 36.60, a PEG ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$5.95 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.83.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C($0.04). Fiera Capital had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company had revenue of C$158.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$165.50 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fiera Capital will post 0.9093264 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiera Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. Fiera Capital’s payout ratio is 430.00%.

Institutional Trading of Fiera Capital

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Fiera Capital by 176.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fiera Capital by 3,585.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Fiera Capital by 196.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Fiera Capital by 170.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiera Capital by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. 16.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiera Capital Company Profile

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

Featured Stories

