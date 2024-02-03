Scotiabank Boosts Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO) Price Target to C$14.00

Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CVO. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Coveo Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Coveo Solutions currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$12.81.

Coveo Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of CVO stock opened at C$9.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$528.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.41, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.21. Coveo Solutions has a 52 week low of C$6.02 and a 52 week high of C$12.16.

Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$41.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$42.10 million. Coveo Solutions had a negative return on equity of 15.17% and a negative net margin of 25.71%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Coveo Solutions will post -0.2144225 earnings per share for the current year.

Coveo Solutions Company Profile

Coveo Solutions Inc provides AI platforms that enable individualized, connected, and trusted digital experiences. The Relevance Cloud platform, an AI solution that integrates AI search, recommendations, GenAI answering, AI models, and analytics across various digital domains; and is designed for scale, security, and compliance and integrates into enterprise ecosystems as a cloud-native SaaS, multi-tenant, API-first, and headless platform.

