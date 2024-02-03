Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE) Receives Neutral Rating from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird restated their neutral rating on shares of Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Separately, Craig Hallum restated a hold rating on shares of Science 37 in a report on Monday, January 29th.

Science 37 Stock Up 0.4 %

SNCE stock opened at $5.71 on Tuesday. Science 37 has a twelve month low of $3.73 and a twelve month high of $12.96. The firm has a market cap of $34.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.03.

Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.70 million. Science 37 had a negative net margin of 206.86% and a negative return on equity of 83.09%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNCE. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Science 37 in the fourth quarter valued at about $159,000. Kent Lake Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Science 37 during the third quarter worth $434,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Science 37 by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,423,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 268,882 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Science 37 in the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Science 37 by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 328,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 127,338 shares during the last quarter. 40.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Science 37 Company Profile

Science 37 Holdings, Inc engages in patient-centric clinical trial activities in North Carolina. Its platform enables modern and digital approaches to clinical research, including the patient and trial investigators, nurses, coordinators, and sponsors, standardize evidence generation, and harmonize data.

