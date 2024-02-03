Schnieders Capital Management LLC Sells 2,500 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,702,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,554,000 after buying an additional 1,599,641 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,898,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,727 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 328.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,377,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,439 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,018,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,457,000 after purchasing an additional 956,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter worth $21,888,000. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HASI shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. BNP Paribas started coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.20.

Shares of NYSE:HASI opened at $23.34 on Friday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.22 and a 52-week high of $38.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.42, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 19.73, a current ratio of 19.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.04.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

