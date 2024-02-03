Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Shares Acquired by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 115,427 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,250 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $6,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SANM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 519.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 972,312 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,209,000 after acquiring an additional 815,275 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 6.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,964,625 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $668,732,000 after acquiring an additional 705,600 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 216.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 810,247 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,002,000 after acquiring an additional 553,822 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Sanmina by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,090,322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $62,465,000 after buying an additional 381,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Sanmina by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,031,051 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $59,069,000 after buying an additional 286,954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SANM shares. StockNews.com lowered Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Sanmina in a research note on Friday, December 15th.

SANM stock opened at $61.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Sanmina Co. has a 52-week low of $43.40 and a 52-week high of $69.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.04.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Sanmina had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 3.25%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. Sanmina’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Sanmina Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

