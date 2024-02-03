Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,832 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Salesforce by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $285.68 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.65 and a 12-month high of $289.29. The company has a market capitalization of $276.54 billion, a PE ratio of 108.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $263.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.95, for a total transaction of $4,244,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,626,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,855,523,669.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.95, for a total transaction of $4,244,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,626,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,855,523,669.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.23, for a total transaction of $2,072,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,930 shares in the company, valued at $12,212,063.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,408,178 shares of company stock worth $367,876,175. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.64.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

