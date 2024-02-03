Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (SBRA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on February 29th

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th.

Sabra Health Care REIT has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.9% per year over the last three years. Sabra Health Care REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 187.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Sabra Health Care REIT to earn $1.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 86.3%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of SBRA opened at $13.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 3.57. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 52-week low of $10.08 and a 52-week high of $14.82. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.51 and a beta of 1.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBRA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Sabra Health Care REIT from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 35,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 80,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 4.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 24,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 115,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 13,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the period. 86.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

As of September 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 377 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 240 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 43 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 12 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 10 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

