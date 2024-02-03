RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) Stock Price Up 5.6%

RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) shares shot up 5.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $48.48 and last traded at $48.07. 102,018 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 474,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.51.

Several research firms recently commented on RXST. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of RxSight from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of RxSight from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of RxSight in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of RxSight in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of RxSight from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.63.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -27.31 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.44 and its 200-day moving average is $32.20.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.07. RxSight had a negative net margin of 71.87% and a negative return on equity of 39.77%. The company had revenue of $22.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.81 million. Analysts expect that RxSight, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

In other RxSight news, Director Bakker Juliet Tammenoms sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $2,713,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 894,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,262,711.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other RxSight news, Director William J. Phd Link sold 28,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.67, for a total transaction of $1,403,177.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,398.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bakker Juliet Tammenoms sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $2,713,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 894,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,262,711.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 595,305 shares of company stock valued at $22,131,683 in the last three months. Company insiders own 21.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RXST. RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its position in RxSight by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in RxSight during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in RxSight during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in RxSight by 413.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in RxSight during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 66.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RxSight, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

