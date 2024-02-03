Runway Growth Finance Corp. (RWAY) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 9th

Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.47 per share on Wednesday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th.

Runway Growth Finance has a payout ratio of 84.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Runway Growth Finance to earn $1.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.6%.

NASDAQ RWAY opened at $13.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $547.70 million, a PE ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.85 and a 200-day moving average of $12.76. Runway Growth Finance has a 52-week low of $10.47 and a 52-week high of $13.91.

Runway Growth Finance ( NASDAQ:RWAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Runway Growth Finance had a net margin of 41.79% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $43.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.52 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Runway Growth Finance will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 237,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total value of $3,015,588.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,504,533 shares in the company, valued at $209,442,523.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO R David Spreng acquired 9,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.64 per share, for a total transaction of $122,127.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,783 shares in the company, valued at $1,830,057.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 237,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total value of $3,015,588.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,504,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,442,523.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 39,473 shares of company stock worth $495,191 and sold 4,562,500 shares worth $55,182,116. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Runway Growth Finance in the third quarter valued at about $247,000. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 8.9% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 52,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 4,267 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 866,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,109,000 after purchasing an additional 156,400 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 297,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 104,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Runway Growth Finance by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 50,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 16,862 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Runway Growth Finance from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Runway Growth Finance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Runway Growth Finance from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Runway Growth Finance presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.35.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.

