Rubicon Organics (OTCMKTS:ROMJF) Stock Price Up 4%

Rubicon Organics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROMJF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.36 and last traded at $0.36. 717 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 8,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.
Rubicon Organics Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.35.
Rubicon Organics Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Rubicon Organics
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/29 – 2/2
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
Receive News & Ratings for Rubicon Organics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubicon Organics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.