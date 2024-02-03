Royal Bank of Canada Trims Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Target Price to $78.00

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $79.00 to $78.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PNR. UBS Group increased their price target on Pentair from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. KeyCorp upgraded Pentair from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Pentair from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Pentair from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Pentair from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pentair has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $77.08.

Shares of PNR stock opened at $73.83 on Wednesday. Pentair has a 12-month low of $50.15 and a 12-month high of $75.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 15.17%. The business had revenue of $984.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pentair will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were given a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.53%.

In related news, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 2,260 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.85, for a total transaction of $153,341.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,045.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Pentair news, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 2,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.85, for a total transaction of $153,341.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,081 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,045.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 4,000 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $243,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,371.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,520 shares of company stock valued at $541,965 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PNR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 10.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,999,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $884,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526,893 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Pentair by 100.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,208,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,735 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its holdings in Pentair by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,667,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,608,000 after acquiring an additional 780,043 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in Pentair by 42.5% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,977,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,775,000 after buying an additional 589,491 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Pentair by 176.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 892,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,364,000 after purchasing an additional 569,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

