Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $53.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on OTEX. TD Securities upped their target price on Open Text from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Open Text from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Open Text from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Open Text from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Open Text from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Open Text currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.71.

Open Text Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of OTEX opened at $43.07 on Friday. Open Text has a twelve month low of $32.04 and a twelve month high of $45.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.64 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.81.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Open Text had a return on equity of 22.96% and a net margin of 2.24%. On average, research analysts predict that Open Text will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Open Text by 82.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 870 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Open Text during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Open Text by 125.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 957 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Open Text in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Open Text during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

