Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $86.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intra-Cellular Therapies presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $79.92.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ITCI opened at $67.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of -41.77 and a beta of 1.04. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 1 year low of $42.01 and a 1 year high of $74.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.43 and its 200-day moving average is $59.38.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.34. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 36.92% and a negative return on equity of 24.91%. The company had revenue of $126.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.35 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 42,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $2,358,322.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,652,211. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Michael Halstead sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.83, for a total transaction of $3,341,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Neumann sold 42,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $2,358,322.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,652,211. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 319,215 shares of company stock worth $20,974,498. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intra-Cellular Therapies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

Further Reading

