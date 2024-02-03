Roy Choi Purchases 159,665 Shares of Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AGAE) Stock

Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AGAE – Get Free Report) major shareholder Roy Choi purchased 159,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.26 per share, for a total transaction of $201,177.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,741,208 shares in the company, valued at $11,013,922.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Monday, December 18th, Roy Choi purchased 10,002 shares of Allied Gaming & Entertainment stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $13,502.70.

On Tuesday, December 12th, Roy Choi purchased 1,411,102 shares of Allied Gaming & Entertainment stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.94 per share, for a total transaction of $1,326,435.88.

Shares of NASDAQ AGAE opened at $1.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.98. Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.76 and a 12 month high of $1.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kure Advisory LLC bought a new position in Allied Gaming & Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allied Gaming & Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allied Gaming & Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Allied Gaming & Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allied Gaming & Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 3.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc provides entertainment and gaming products worldwide. It operates esports properties to connect players and fans through a network of connected arenas; a flagship gaming arena located at the Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada; a mobile esports truck that serves as a battleground and content generation hub; and a studio for recording and streaming gaming events.

