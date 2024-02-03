Rosenblatt Securities Increases Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Price Target to $700.00

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) had its price target upped by Rosenblatt Securities from $550.00 to $700.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SMCI has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $162.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a negative rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $250.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $335.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Nomura Instinet initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a buy rating and a $413.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $465.88.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on SMCI

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

SMCI stock opened at $579.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $339.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $298.75. Super Micro Computer has a fifty-two week low of $80.00 and a fifty-two week high of $606.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.90 billion, a PE ratio of 45.25 and a beta of 1.16.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.65. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 32.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.09 EPS. Super Micro Computer’s revenue was up 103.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer will post 14.79 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO David E. Weigand sold 16,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.60, for a total value of $4,011,571.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,614.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP George Kao sold 3,747 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.76, for a total transaction of $1,033,272.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,879,304.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David E. Weigand sold 16,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.60, for a total transaction of $4,011,571.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,360,614.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,881 shares of company stock valued at $23,441,196. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Super Micro Computer

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMCI. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 3,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.