Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Given Overweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 400 ($5.09) price objective on the stock.

RR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a GBX 310 ($3.94) price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a sell rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.05) price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 229.33 ($2.92).

Shares of LON RR opened at GBX 310.20 ($3.94) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 294.57 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 239.41. The firm has a market capitalization of £26.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,494.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.73.

In other news, insider Helen McCabe bought 3,942 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 307 ($3.90) per share, with a total value of £12,101.94 ($15,385.13). In other Rolls-Royce Holdings plc news, insider Wendy Mars bought 813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 224 ($2.85) per share, with a total value of £1,821.12 ($2,315.18). Also, insider Helen McCabe bought 3,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 307 ($3.90) per share, with a total value of £12,101.94 ($15,385.13). Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 119,575 shares of company stock worth $32,675,493. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

