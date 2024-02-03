Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) VP Brian A. Shepherd Sells 637 Shares

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.87, for a total transaction of $167,448.19. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,088 shares in the company, valued at $1,337,482.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:ROK opened at $268.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.11 and a fifty-two week high of $348.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $295.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $292.73. The stock has a market cap of $30.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.42.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.58). Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROK has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $351.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $324.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rockwell Automation

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROK. Imprint Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 32,845.0% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,254,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,455,000 after buying an additional 1,250,738 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 87,404.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,236,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,468,000 after buying an additional 1,235,020 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,125,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,869,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,933,605,000 after buying an additional 768,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,741,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $706,004,000 after buying an additional 457,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Stories

