Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,837 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $29,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,212,750,000 after acquiring an additional 106,641 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,145,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,013,000,000 after buying an additional 162,391 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,869,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,933,605,000 after buying an additional 768,909 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,518,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,488,671,000 after buying an additional 90,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,741,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $706,004,000 after buying an additional 457,383 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In other news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.87, for a total transaction of $167,448.19. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,482.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 6,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.68, for a total value of $1,858,193.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,616,611.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.87, for a total transaction of $167,448.19. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,088 shares in the company, valued at $1,337,482.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,386 shares of company stock valued at $2,892,850 in the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Shares of ROK opened at $268.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $295.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $292.73. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.11 and a 1 year high of $348.52.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.58). Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $324.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $351.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $262.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.92.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

