RiverPark Advisors LLC Sells 1,765 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

RiverPark Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,759 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,765 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 2.1% of RiverPark Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 109,924.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,056,126,000 after purchasing an additional 23,644,765 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $1,433,075,000. Trian Fund Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $784,509,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,011,473,000 after buying an additional 5,499,014 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,142,473 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,530,160,000 after buying an additional 2,482,492 shares during the period. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Walt Disney from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $80,918.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,694.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Amy Chang purchased 1,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $92.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,161.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $80,918.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,694.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.1 %

DIS traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $97.13. The company had a trading volume of 9,321,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,343,018. The company has a market cap of $178.16 billion, a PE ratio of 75.91, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.39. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $78.73 and a 12-month high of $118.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.73.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.37 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is currently 23.44%.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

