RiverPark Advisors LLC Sells 155 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

RiverPark Advisors LLC decreased its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,959 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Motorola Solutions makes up about 1.7% of RiverPark Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSI. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 15.1% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 275 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 9.4% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 444 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 3.0% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 4.7% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 6.9% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 685 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 5,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $1,790,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,780 shares in the company, valued at $1,156,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 5,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $1,790,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,780 shares in the company, valued at $1,156,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason J. Winkler sold 5,656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.29, for a total transaction of $1,726,720.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,055,212.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,506 shares of company stock worth $23,359,370 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $328.29.

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of MSI stock traded up $2.47 on Friday, reaching $327.62. 568,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,181. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $318.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $298.46. The company has a market capitalization of $54.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.92. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $251.25 and a twelve month high of $330.93.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 668.00%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.64%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

