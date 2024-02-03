RiverPark Advisors LLC Sells 103 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

RiverPark Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Booking comprises approximately 3.4% of RiverPark Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $3,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Booking in the second quarter valued at $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Booking by 44.4% in the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd increased its holdings in Booking by 41.7% in the second quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 17 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the third quarter valued at $46,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Booking stock traded up $2.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $3,561.39. The stock had a trading volume of 197,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,985. The firm has a market cap of $124.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.41. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,331.23 and a 12 month high of $3,669.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3,433.10 and its 200 day moving average is $3,173.99.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $67.86 by $4.46. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. Booking had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 840.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $53.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at $19,080,599.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Booking news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at $19,080,599.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total transaction of $97,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,234.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,767 shares of company stock valued at $12,257,819. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on Booking from $3,250.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Booking from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. HSBC started coverage on Booking in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,650.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,700.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Booking from $3,080.00 to $3,610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,555.62.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

