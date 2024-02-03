RiverPark Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 241 Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 4.5% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,896,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the third quarter worth $58,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 8.6% in the third quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 32,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 67.8% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $435.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $434.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $395.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $422.14.

NYSE:KNSL traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $395.72. 127,732 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,416. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $360.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $380.44. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a one year low of $277.90 and a one year high of $457.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.88 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 28th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.79%.

In other news, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.85, for a total value of $307,679.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,974. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

