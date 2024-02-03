RiverPark Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC)

RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter worth $40,000.

Insider Transactions at RBC Bearings

In other news, Director Michael H. Ambrose sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.80, for a total value of $83,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,889,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 13,000 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total transaction of $3,175,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,023,085.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael H. Ambrose sold 300 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.80, for a total transaction of $83,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,889,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,091 shares of company stock valued at $12,049,813. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RBC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $229.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $271.00 to $309.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America raised shares of RBC Bearings from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $230.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.14.

RBC Bearings Trading Up 0.6 %

RBC Bearings stock traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $275.87. The stock had a trading volume of 79,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,155. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 48.91, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.46. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 52 week low of $195.18 and a 52 week high of $288.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.12.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.16. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $385.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.18 million. Analysts forecast that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RBC Bearings Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

Featured Stories

