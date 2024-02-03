RiverPark Advisors LLC Makes New $83,000 Investment in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW)

RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Flywire by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flywire by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Flywire by 176.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 173,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,522,000 after buying an additional 110,391 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Flywire by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Flywire by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 280,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,949,000 after buying an additional 101,250 shares during the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Flywire

In other news, CTO David R. King sold 3,518 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $82,321.20. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 473,170 shares in the company, valued at $11,072,178. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michael G. Ellis sold 3,500 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $71,085.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 337,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,850,928.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO David R. King sold 3,518 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $82,321.20. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 473,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,072,178. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,107 shares of company stock worth $506,489. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Flywire in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Flywire in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Flywire from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Flywire from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Flywire from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.21.

Flywire Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FLYW traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.94. 853,470 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,593,082. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -199.44 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.17. Flywire Co. has a twelve month low of $18.65 and a twelve month high of $35.80.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $123.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.50 million. Flywire had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. Flywire’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. Analysts predict that Flywire Co. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flywire Profile

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

