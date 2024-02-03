RiverPark Advisors LLC Makes New $409,000 Investment in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 485.7% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 41 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 237.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Equinix by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 55 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Equinix by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 62 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Equinix by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $786.56, for a total transaction of $58,992.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,033,016.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $786.56, for a total transaction of $58,992.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,033,016.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.18, for a total transaction of $5,740,491.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,360 shares in the company, valued at $13,090,944.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,274 shares of company stock valued at $13,041,707. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EQIX shares. TheStreet raised shares of Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Equinix from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $856.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial raised shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $871.00 to $915.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $839.67.

NASDAQ EQIX traded down $2.86 on Friday, reaching $843.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 457,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,540. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $79.18 billion, a PE ratio of 90.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.59. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $661.66 and a 52 week high of $847.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $808.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $777.03.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

