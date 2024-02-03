RiverPark Advisors LLC Invests $58,000 in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Axonics during the third quarter worth $28,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axonics by 200.0% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Axonics during the second quarter worth $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Axonics during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Axonics by 64.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axonics

In other Axonics news, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 35,161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total value of $2,381,806.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 188,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,791,682.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Axonics news, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 35,161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total value of $2,381,806.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 188,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,791,682.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Karen Noblett sold 949 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $59,787.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,599,758. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,836 shares of company stock worth $6,069,704. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Axonics in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Axonics from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Axonics in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $71.00 target price (up previously from $68.00) on shares of Axonics in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, CL King reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Axonics in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.09.

Axonics Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of AXNX traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $67.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 698,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,420,427. Axonics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.59 and a twelve month high of $69.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.70 and a 200-day moving average of $58.38.

Axonics Profile

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of bladder and bowel dysfunction.

