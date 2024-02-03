RiverPark Advisors LLC Invests $567,000 in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 624 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 857 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.9% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 759 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.5% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 453 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.1% during the second quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY traded up $5.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,047.31. 314,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,788. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $975.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $951.45. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $776.43 and a 1-year high of $1,054.57. The firm has a market cap of $61.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.86.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $940.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, October 26th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,068.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,060.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $980.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,020.27.

In related news, Director Jay D. Burchfield sold 1,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $959.35, for a total transaction of $959,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,316,624.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $975.71, for a total transaction of $487,855.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jay D. Burchfield sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $959.35, for a total transaction of $959,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,008 shares in the company, valued at $16,316,624.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,213 shares of company stock worth $14,028,182. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

