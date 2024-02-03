RiverPark Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Tractor Supply by 8.1% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 12.2% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 21.1% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TSCO shares. Guggenheim raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Stephens lowered Tractor Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $226.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $207.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.40.

Tractor Supply Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Tractor Supply stock traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $232.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,916,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,491,081. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $185.00 and a 1 year high of $251.17.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.60% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 40.83%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

