RiverPark Advisors LLC Has $1.51 Million Stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

RiverPark Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,985 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Pinterest by 21.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter worth about $906,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 29.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 11.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 492,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,118,000 after purchasing an additional 51,318 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 261.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 273,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,691,000 after purchasing an additional 198,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Stock Performance

NYSE:PINS traded up $2.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.75. 16,211,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,451,734. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.88. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.60 and a fifty-two week high of $39.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pinterest

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Pinterest news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $73,395.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,546.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total transaction of $725,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 94,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,419,062.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $73,395.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,546.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 57,737 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,187 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PINS shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Pinterest from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Argus raised Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Pinterest from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Pinterest from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

