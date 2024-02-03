RiverPark Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)

RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global-e Online during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $544,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 15,733 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,415,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 63,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLBE traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.07. The stock had a trading volume of 687,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,360. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.81. Global-e Online Ltd. has a 12-month low of $24.26 and a 12-month high of $45.72.

Global-e Online ( NASDAQ:GLBE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $133.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.93 million. Global-e Online had a negative return on equity of 15.17% and a negative net margin of 26.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Global-e Online Ltd. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Global-e Online from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Global-e Online from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Global-e Online from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Global-e Online from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.83.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

