Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on RIO shares. Barclays raised Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital raised Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. BNP Paribas raised Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $68.47 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $58.27 and a 1-year high of $76.54.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,261 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 42,192 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 19,653 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 5,841 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,199 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter worth $122,000. 10.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

