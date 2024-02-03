Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price target on Ribbon Communications from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Ribbon Communications currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.83.

Ribbon Communications Trading Down 2.5 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ribbon Communications

Shares of NASDAQ RBBN opened at $3.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $532.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.64. Ribbon Communications has a 52 week low of $1.78 and a 52 week high of $4.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 8.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 228,474 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 16,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 431,590 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 7,168 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 226.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,902 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 26,999 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,649,989 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,549,000 after buying an additional 80,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,704,671 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,448,000 after buying an additional 72,194 shares during the last quarter. 70.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

