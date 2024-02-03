Reviewing New Providence Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NPAB) and HORIBA (OTCMKTS:HRIBF)

New Providence Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NPAB – Get Free Report) and HORIBA (OTCMKTS:HRIBF – Get Free Report) are both unclassified companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares New Providence Acquisition Corp. II and HORIBA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Providence Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A N/A HORIBA 14.20% 12.94% 7.77%

Risk and Volatility

New Providence Acquisition Corp. II has a beta of 0.04, meaning that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HORIBA has a beta of 0.22, meaning that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

18.0% of New Providence Acquisition Corp. II shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of New Providence Acquisition Corp. II shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for New Providence Acquisition Corp. II and HORIBA, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Providence Acquisition Corp. II 0 0 0 0 N/A HORIBA 0 0 1 0 3.00

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares New Providence Acquisition Corp. II and HORIBA’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Providence Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A HORIBA $2.07 billion N/A $262.35 million $6.89 9.80

HORIBA has higher revenue and earnings than New Providence Acquisition Corp. II.

Summary

HORIBA beats New Providence Acquisition Corp. II on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New Providence Acquisition Corp. II

New Providence Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

About HORIBA

HORIBA, Ltd. manufactures and sells instruments and systems worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Automotive, Environment/Process, Medical, Semiconductor, and Scientific. The Automotive segment offers engine emission measurement devices; in-use vehicle emission measurement devices; on-board emission measurement devices; in-vehicle exhaust gas measuring devices; driveline test systems; engine test systems; brake test systems; fuel cell test devices; battery test devices; and vehicle development engineering and test engineering services, as well as leases and manages research and development facilities. The Environment/Process segment provides flue gas analyzers, water quality measuring devices, air pollution monitoring analyzers, environmental radiation measuring instruments, and process measurement equipment. The Medical segment offers hematology and CRP, immunology, clinical chemistry, and blood glucose analyzers, blood cell counters, biochemical testing devices, blood glucose testing devices, as well as coagulation/hemostasis analyzers. The Semiconductor segment provides mass flow controllers, chemical concentration monitors, semiconductor contaminant inspection equipment, and residual gas analyzer. The Scientific segment offers Raman spectrometers, pH meters, water quality measuring devices, particle size distribution measuring devices, X -ray fluorescence analyzers, elemental analyzers, fluorescence spectroscopy/lifetime measurement devices, spectrometer/detectors, and gratings. It also engages in the fund management, software development, and automation software for engine. The company's products are used in arts, entertainment, and recreation; education, research and development, and government institution; food and beverage; energy and environment; health care; industrials; information technology; water; materials; mobility and transport; and waste management applications. HORIBA, Ltd. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Kyoto, Japan.

